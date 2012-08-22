MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 22 Attackers armed with
machetes, bows and arrows and spears killed at least 48
villagers and set houses ablaze in Kenya's coastal region
overnight in an attack over land and water, police said on
Wednesday.
"They were armed with crude weapons: machetes, bows and
arrows and spears. Some had guns. As a result we have lost 31
women, 11 children and six men, all totalling to 48. Sixty
cattle were also killed," Robert Kitur, Coast deputy police
chief told Reuters by telephone.
Cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land
and water are relatively common among pastoralist communities in
the arid patches of east Africa and often escalate into revenge
attacks.