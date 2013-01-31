* FY pretax profit 231 mln vs 209 mln loss in 2011

* Firm, authorities investigating certain offshore accounts

* Gets notice of termination of Land Rover contract

NAIROBI, Jan 31 Kenya's CMC Holdings swung to a pretax profit of 231 million shillings ($2.6 million) in its year through September, from a loss in the previous year, the group said on Thursday.

Shares of CMC, which has exclusive distribution contracts for brands like Land Rover and Ford in local and regional markets, were suspended from trading in September 2011 due to a boardroom row.

It attributed the profit to efforts to cut costs in areas such as financing, which had risen to unsustainable levels in 2011. It cut bank borrowing to 4.2 billion shillings during the period from 5.1 billion.

Its auditors gave a qualified opinion on the results due to the existence of offshore bank accounts held by the company that are not contained in the balance sheet.

"The board together with relevant authorities has instituted investigations into this matter with a view to bringing it to a conclusion," CMC said in a statement.

It said that it had received a notice of termination of contract for the distribution of Land Rovers by the franchise holder, Jaguar Land Rover Exports Ltd, but the matter was in court after CMC challenged the decision. ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)