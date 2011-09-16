* CMC ousted board chairman on alleged conflict of interest
* CMA says investigating fraud claims
* Share price expected to fall on resumption of trade
NAIROBI, Sept 16 Shares in Kenyan car retailer
CMC Holdings have been suspended from trading for seven
days following fraud claims involving its former chairman, who
was ousted by the board, regulator Capital Markets Authority
(CMA) said on Friday.
A CMA spokesman confirmed the suspension and said it would
issue a statement on this later, but traders said the Nairobi
Stock Exchange had posted the information on their trading
systems.
CMC's board kicked Peter Muthoka out of his chairman's seat
last week, alleging conflict of interest because he serves as
chairman and chief executive of Andy Forwarders Ltd, a logistics
firm that holds the biggest supply contract with CMC.
CMC Chief Executive William Lay further accused Andy
Forwarders of overcharging them by between 1.5-2 billion
shillings ($15.8-$21 million) over a five-year period, adding
CMC would seek a refund.
The saga evokes memories of corruption and fraud that led to
the collapse of two brokerages in 2007 and 2008. Their demise
also triggered apathy among retail investors, thousands of whom
lost their investments.
Authorities have since moved to clean up the market through
strengthening of regulatory guidelines for market participants,
among other initiatives.
CMA said on Thursday it was investigating the claims.
Andy Forwarders denied the allegations in a statement
published in newspapers, and said it may take legal action
against CMC.
The car retailer's shares were up 4.65 percent at 13.50
shillings at 0749 GMT, moments before they were suspended.
"Its share price performance will depend on how the case is
arbitrated, but we may see them go a bit lower when they resume
trading," said Ronald Lugalia, a trader at Drummond Investment
Bank.
CMC, which has exclusive distribution contracts for brands
such as Land Rover and Ford in the local and regional markets,
posted a 0.7 percent drop to 187.6 million shillings for its
first half to March.
($1 = 94.750 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David
Hulmes)