NAIROBI Oct 5 Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings , whose shares have been suspended over a boardroom row, warned of a sharp profit fall in its last financial year, blaming a tough business environment, a weaker local currency and a write-off of bad debts.

"Projected earnings for the year ended Sept. 30, 2011 will be more than 25 percent lower than the reported earnings for the year ended Sept. 30, 2010," CMC said in statement.

Kenya's Capital Markets Authority first suspended trading of CMC shares for seven days last month, before extending the suspension for 90 days following the ousting of its chairman by the board after allegations of a conflict of interest.

Kenyan firms are facing a tough business environment this year after interest rates ratcheted upwards and the shilling depreciated to unprecedented lows against the dollar.

CMC said it had also received fewer orders from the Ugandan market due to a general election there at the start of the year and the disruptions that followed.

Ugandans took to the streets to protest against high costs of living, leading to shutdowns in the economy.

CMC, which has exclusive distribution contracts for brands such as Land Rover and Ford in the local and regional markets, posted a 0.7 percent drop in net profit to 187.6 million shillings for its first half to March. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)