NAIROBI, Sept 10 The top price of Kenya's benchmark AA coffee grade rose to $324 per 50-kg bag at auction on Tuesday from $313 per bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) said. Kenya is a relatively small coffee grower compared with other producers, but its speciality coffee is known for its quality and is much in demand from roasters who blend it with coffees from other nations. NCE said Grade AB sold at $234-$96 per bag, compared with $214-$146 last week. It said 13,847 bags of coffee were offered, with 6,775 sold at an average price of 174.25 per bag, earning a total of $1.4 million. Last week, 9,238 bags of coffee were offered, and 3,054 sold at an average price of $171.08 per bag, fetching $641,171. Kenya cut its coffee production and export earnings projections for the 2012/13 coffee year, which runs from October to end-September, due to poor global prices and reduced crop acreage. Its main coffee harvest usually runs from November to December, with the best quality beans sold first once dried and processed. Sales tend to peak around February and March. AA grade coffee was selling at more than $500 a bag in late March and the start of April. The grade refers to size and density, rather than bean quality. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 324-169 278.18 313-151 AB 234-96 177.87 214-146 C 171-117 149.50 164-122 PB 221-157 175.34 214-162 T 123-86 107.30 115-104 TT 178-111 147.09 170-139 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by James Jukwey)