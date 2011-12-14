NAIROBI, Dec 14 The top price for Kenyan benchmark grade AA coffee COF-AA-KE rose to $510 per 50-kg bag from $480 per bag at the last sale a weeks ago, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on Wednesday.

Kenya is a relatively small producer but its specialty coffee beans are renowned for their high quality and are much sought after for blending with those from other countries.

Grade AA fetched $510-$291 per bag compared with $480-$391 at the last sale, while its average price fell to $422.62 per bag from $446.14.

Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $452-$250 per bag, from $445-$260 previously.

The state-run Coffee Board of Kenya said last month it saw coffee output rising 6 percent in the 2011/12 (Oct-Sept) crop year to 54,000 tonnes.

The NCE said 13,821 bags were offered, with 7,121 sold for a total $2.9 million. At the previous sale 16,610 bags were offered with 9,732 sold for a total $4.1 million. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Barry Malone)