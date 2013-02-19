UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, Feb 19 The top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee shot up to $420 per 50-kg bag from $376 per bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on Tuesday. The east African nation is a relatively small producer compared with Brazil and other growers, but roasters prize its speciality beans for blending with those from other countries. A total of 21,233 bags of coffee were offered for sale and 8,573 bags were bought, NCE said in a market report. Last week, some 21,672 bags were offered and 4,461 received buyers. Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold for $123-$420 per bag, compared with $150-$376 in the last sale, NCE said. Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $132-$251 per bag, from $134-$208 in the last sale. Overall, the beans sold fetched a total of $2.07 million with an average price of $198.20 of per bag. During the last auction coffee worth $1.05 million was sold at an average price of $191.91 per bag. Kenya has said it expects its coffee export earnings to dip marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor international prices and lower volumes. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 420-123 315.40 376-150 AB 251-132 190.71 208-134 C 189-103 161.36 165-132 PB 253-157 182.03 230-131 T 134-127 131.84 142-113 TT 190-104 158.02 165-112 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources