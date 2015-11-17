NAIROBI Nov 17 Kenya's ARM Cement aims
to raise up to $105 million via a privately placed five-year
bond to retire more expensive short-term debt, Kenya's Business
Daily newspaper reported.
The bond offer by east Africa's second biggest cement
producer opened on Thursday and would run until Dec. 2, the
newspaper reported.
"The proceeds from the five-year bond will be used to
replace existing short term borrowings. There is no increase in
total debt only refinancing existing short-term debt," Pradeep
Paunrana, chief executive of ARM Cement, told the paper.
ARM planned to raise $90 million from the debt securities,
with an option to take in an extra $15 million should the
original amount be oversubscribed, the newspaper reported.
The chief executive told Reuters he would provide
information on the bond issue on Tuesday but was not immediately
in a position to do so.
ARM Cement posted a pretax loss of 645 million shillings
($6.32 million) for the nine months to September, blaming losses
related to the depreciation in regional currencies against the
dollar.
($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Potter)