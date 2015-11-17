(Adds comments by CEO, details of bond issue)

By Edmund Blair

NAIROBI Nov 17 Kenya's ARM Cement said on Tuesday it was seeking up to $90 million via a privately placed five-year bond to retire more expensive short-term debt, and saw its market share in Tanzania and Kenya rising to 20 percent from 15 percent in five years.

ARM Cement, the second biggest cement producer in East Africa, reported a pretax loss in the nine months to Sept. 30 due to foreign exchange losses associated with its borrowings, including for a new clinker plant that is now boosting margins.

Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Paunrana told Reuters his firm planned to raise $75 million via a five-year bond, with an option to add $15 million if the issue was oversubscribed.

"There is no new net borrowing," he said. "Everything that we raise on the five-year bond will be used to retire existing debt. A lot of the existing debt is maturing in the next 12 months."

A Kenyan newspaper had earlier reported the firm planned to raise up to $105 million.

The new plant in Tanzania to produce 1.2 million tonnes a year of clinker, an ingredient for cement, started up in April and was expected to reach full capacity in the next two to three months. ARM Cement already has a clinker plant in Kenya.

"It is cheaper to produce our own clinker than to import," the chief executive said, adding the new clinker plant was already helping the firm improve profit margins.

ARM Cement now produces about 1.4 million tonnes of cement a year to supply the Kenyan and Tanzanian markets, roughly equivalent to a 15 percent market share. The firm's plants have capacity to produce about 2.5 million tonnes a year.

"We are expecting to increase our volumes in the market and our market share to about 20 percent over the next three years or so," Paunrana said.

Demand in Kenya and Tanzania has been growing by about 10 percent or so a year, Paunrana said. "We don't see that changing," he said, adding that a new government in Tanzania was expected to pursue new rail, road and other projects.

($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)