NAIROBI Oct 10 Kenya's Co-operative Bank
has started offering banking services in neighbouring
South Sudan to tap into opportunities presented by the infant
nation, it said on Thursday.
Kenyan lenders such as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
and Equity have been expanding in the greater east
Africa region in recent years, driven by growing trade ties.
KCB, already the biggest bank in South Sudan, said this week it
would launch the country's first credit card service.
Co-op Bank, which is rooted in Kenya's vibrant co-operative
movement, owns 51 percent of its new venture in South Sudan,
while the government in Juba holds the rest.
"We see great potential in this partnership, especially in
the agriculture, mining and mineral exploration financing," the
bank said in a statement.
Co-op Bank said it planned to expand its services from the
capital to cover all 10 states of the oil-producing nation in
due course.
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. It lacks
basic infrastructure across all sectors of the economy.
Co-op has assets in excess of 220 billion shillings ($2.57
billion), making it Kenya's third-biggest lender after KCB and
Equity.
($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)