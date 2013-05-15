NAIROBI May 15 Kenyan lender Co-operative Bank said on Wednesday profit jumped 31 percent in the three months through March, helped by growth in customer deposits and net interest income.

The bank, rooted in the east African nation's co-operative movement which brings together farmers and workers, said it made a first-quarter pretax profit of 3.23 billion shillings ($38.6 million).

"The bank reported strong capital ratios and will continue retaining some of the earnings for expansion," Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki said in a statement.

Net interest income rose more than 23 percent to 4.32 billion shillings while net loans increased 5 percent to 119.1 billion.

Earnings per share rose 11 percent to 0.62 shillings. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Holmes)