NAIROBI Aug 7 Pretax profit rose 17 percent at Kenya's Co-operative Bank in the six months through June, helped by lower interest expenses during the period.

The bank, rooted in the east African nation's vibrant co-operative movement which brings together farmers and workers, said on Wednesday it had made a first-quarter pretax profit of 5.9 billion shillings ($67 million).

Net interest income rose 19 percent to 8.9 billion shillings due to a 48 percent fall in total interest expenses to 2.9 billion shillings.

Official lending rates in Kenya have come down since inflation fell and the central bank embarked on a cycle of monetary easing in mid-2012 that has more than halved key interest rates to the current 8.5 percent.

Earnings per share at Co-operative Bank rose 17 percent to 1.12 shillings, the lender said. ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)