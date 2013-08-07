NAIROBI Aug 7 Pretax profit rose 17 percent at
Kenya's Co-operative Bank in the six months through
June, helped by lower interest expenses during the period.
The bank, rooted in the east African nation's vibrant
co-operative movement which brings together farmers and workers,
said on Wednesday it had made a first-quarter pretax profit of
5.9 billion shillings ($67 million).
Net interest income rose 19 percent to 8.9 billion shillings
due to a 48 percent fall in total interest expenses to 2.9
billion shillings.
Official lending rates in Kenya have come down since
inflation fell and the central bank embarked on a cycle of
monetary easing in mid-2012 that has more than halved key
interest rates to the current 8.5 percent.
Earnings per share at Co-operative Bank rose 17 percent to
1.12 shillings, the lender said.
($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Patrick Graham)