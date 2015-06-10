NAIROBI, June 10 Kenyan mid-sized lender Chase
Bank said on Wednesday it had raised 4.8 billion shillings
($49.43 million) in the first tranche of an oversubscribed bond
offer.
The lender had sought to raise 3 billion shillings but after
receiving a subscription rate of 161 percent, it exercised an
option to take up an additional 1.8 billion shillings.
Last month, Chase detailed the plan to issue the seven-year
multi-currency bond worth up to 10 billion shillings, to support
its expansion plans and strengthen the capital base.
The first tranche of the bond will be listed on the Nairobi
Securities Exchange (NES) on June 22.
($1 = 97.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)