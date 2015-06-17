By Humphrey Malalo
| NAIROBI, June 17
NAIROBI, June 17 Kenya's lands minister should
be charged with obstructing an investigation into fraudulent
land transactions, the country's chief prosecutor said
Wednesday, three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a
crackdown on corruption.
Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said he had
found evidence the minister, Charity Kaluki Ngilu, had hindered
the collection of evidence. He said she would not face charges
related to the possibly fraudulent transactions themselves.
"I am satisfied that the recommended charge is sustainable,"
Tobiko said in a statement.
Ngilu could not immediately be reached for comment.
In March, following a critical report by Kenya's
anti-corruption watchdog, Kenyatta suspended dozens of senior
officials - including Ngilu - in the biggest anti-corruption
drive since he came to power in 2013.
Kenyatta had said he would make the fight against graft a
priority, but critics say he has failed to root out corrupt
officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a major
obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of public
services.
Several ministers and senior officials have been cleared
since the crackdown began.
Only one - Transport Minister Michael Kamau - has been
charged. He has been accused of abuse of office over an
infrastructure project in 2008, when he was permanent private
secretary.
Kamau has sought to have the case thrown out and his trial
has been temporarily suspended.
Last week, Tobiko decided not to proceed with charges
against Kamau in respect of allegations involving the award of a
contract, citing lack of evidence.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Edmund Blair; editing by John
Stonestreet)