NAIROBI Nov 16 Kenya's anti-graft commission
arrested 20 people on Monday, including the heads of two
state-run companies and the suspended head of a third, in one of
the biggest sweeps in the commission's three-year history, the
commission said on Monday.
Another seven individuals, including a regional governor,
have not yet been arrested, but are being sought for
"corruption-related charges."
Fresh cases of graft have led to public and media calls for
resignations and put further pressure on President Uhuru
Kenyatta to tackle Kenya's rampant corruption. Last week,
Kenyatta convened a joint government and private- sector team to
draw up strategies to fight corruption.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said most
of the 27 individuals had turned themselves in on Monday and are
expected to appear in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 27 included Silas Simiyu, the managing director of the
Geothermal Development Company, along with eight other people
from the company, and Evans Ngibuini, the managing director of
the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corp, and five
others from that company.
It also included Charles Tanui, the suspended managing
director of the Kenya Pipeline Company, and three other
officials from the company.
Most of those accused work in procurement, the EACC said.
Attempts to reach the Geothermal Development Company, the
National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corp and the Kenya
Pipeline Company were unsuccessful.
The EACC said the Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo - who the
commission had sought to arrest on charges related to the
county's budget - "has gone into hiding."
But a spokesman for the governor denied Doyo was at large,
saying he was in fact in the capital Nairobi and intended to
appear in court in the coming days.
"Of course he is saying he is innocent," the spokesman said.
Last week, the United States, Britain and nine other
countries pledged to help Kenya fight corruption, promising to
step up efforts to prevent funds leaving the country and pushing
for those involved in graft to be prosecuted.
EACC says 70 percent of all corruption in the country
relates to procurement, especially in government ministries and
departments.
During a visit to Kenya this July, U.S. President Barack
Obama said corruption "may be the biggest impediment to Kenya
growing faster."
