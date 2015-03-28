NAIROBI, March 28 Three more Kenyan ministers vacated their posts on Saturday to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption, President Uhuru Kenyatta's spokesman said, days after Kenyatta asked those named in a confidential report to do so.

Manoah Esipisu said in a statement the cabinet secretaries of Energy and Petroleum, Infrastructure and Transport and Labour had complied with the president's request.

The Agriculture and Fisheries cabinet secretary stepped aside earlier in the day. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)