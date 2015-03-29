NAIROBI, March 29 A fifth Kenyan government
minister vacated her post on Sunday, three days after President
Uhuru Kenyatta said officials cited in a report by an
anti-corruption watchdog should step aside pending
investigation.
Kenyatta's spokesman said Lands Minister Charity Ngilu had
acted in line with the president's instruction that anyone
criticised in the confidential report should move aside,
regardless of rank.
Kenyatta has promised to take personal charge of fighting
corruption, seen as a major obstacle to business and law
enforcement and as a deterrent to investment in Kenya.
On Saturday, ministers in charge of Energy and Petroleum,
Transport and Infrastructure, Labour and Agriculture and
Fisheries also stepped aside. Other cabinet ministers have been
asked to temporarily handle the workload of the five.
Kenyatta made the fight against graft a priority on taking
office in 2013, but critics say he has so far failed to rid his
government of corrupt officials.
He has not named anyone cited in the report by the Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission. Parliament has yet to disclose
its details, and Kenyatta has said it is not his role to
determine whether those cited are guilty or innocent.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)