NAIROBI, Nov 10 Kenyan police on Tuesday
arrested a journalist who wrote about corruption at the Interior
Ministry, drawing accusations from media groups that the
government was trying to trample free speech.
Reports alleging outrageous spending by civil servants has
raised pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has promised to
tackle rampant corruption in a country where many people still
live in poverty.
Tom Mshindi, the editor-in-chief of biggest-selling Daily
Nation newspaper, said senior reporter John Ngirachu was
arrested on Tuesday in relation to an article questioning
spending at the Interior Ministry.
"This is, in our view, intimidation," Mshindi told Reuters.
"We don't expect this government to resort to these kinds of
strong-arm tactics to try and intimidate us."
An Interior Ministry official confirmed Ngirachu's arrest
but could not comment on details. Media reports said Ngirachu
was released on Tuesday evening.
Ngirachu was interrogated by police last week over a Daily
Nation article about a parliamentary report which queried why
the Interior Ministry had spent 3.8 billion shillings ($37.20
million) in a single day.
Angered by the article, Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery
labelled the story as "unacceptable" and said it was "calculated
to harm the nation" as it portrayed his ministry as corrupt.
Mshindi said detectives wanted to know the source of the
article, even though the parliamentary report was available to
public.
Nkaissery said there was a well-choreographed campaign to
ignite mass action against Kenyatta's government by alleging was
graft in Kenyan institutions.
"(This is) increasingly taking the shape of a larger plot of
economic sabotage", Nkaissery said, warning that anyone who
spread false stories about corruption would be "held to
personally account".
Kenya's editors guild said it was concerned about
Nkaissery's statement and the arrest of Ngirachu.
"If the statement is anything to go by, the arrest of
journalist John Ngirachu is only the beginning of tougher times
for the media and any other independent voices brave enough to
raise questions on the corruption crisis that ails our country,"
said Linus Kaikai, the chairman of Kenya Editors Guild.
Several other prominent individuals have voiced concerns
about corruption in Kenya in recent days.
"As I have said many times, corruption is undermining
Kenya's future," U.S. Ambassador Robert Godec said on Monday
when discussing a U.S. trade deal with Africa. "It is destroying
jobs and causing investors to take their money elsewhere."
John Githongo, who quit as Kenya's first anti-corruption
adviser in 2005 and later blew the whistle on one of the
country's biggest graft scandals, said Kenyatta has failed to
get to grip with the problem.
"This is the most corrupt Kenya has been since we began
measuring corruption in the '90s," he said.
($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings)
