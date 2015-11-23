BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
NAIROBI Nov 23 Banks that break Kenya's anti-money laundering rules will lose their licenses, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday in his annual address to the nation.
"From today, we have agreed that those banks that break our anti-money laundering laws and regulations will at a minimum lose their banking license," he said. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edith Honan)
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates