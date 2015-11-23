(Repeats to go with corrected snap)

NAIROBI Nov 23 Banks that break Kenya's anti-money laundering rules will lose their licenses, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday in his annual address to the nation.

"From today, we have agreed that those banks that break our anti-money laundering laws and regulations will at a minimum lose their banking license," he said. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edith Honan)