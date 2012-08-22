UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Aug 22 Two German tourists and two Kenyan pilots were killed when a plane carrying safari tourists crashed in Kenya's Maasai Mara game reserve, local police said on Wednesday.
"The number of casualties has increased. One more German tourist, a middle-aged man has succumbed to his injuries," Peterson Maelo, Narok district police chief, told Reuters minutes after confirming the death of an elderly German woman. (Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources