NAIROBI Aug 22 Two German tourists and two Kenyan pilots were killed when a plane carrying safari tourists crashed in Kenya's Maasai Mara game reserve, local police said on Wednesday.

"The number of casualties has increased. One more German tourist, a middle-aged man has succumbed to his injuries," Peterson Maelo, Narok district police chief, told Reuters minutes after confirming the death of an elderly German woman. (Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)