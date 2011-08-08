* CBank head blames speculators for shilling declines
* Could cut banks' forex holdings limit as pct of core
capital
* Trader says this won't help if dollar demand stays strong
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 8 Kenya may cut the amount of
foreign currency banks are allowed to hold, the central bank
said on Monday, as it seeks ways to stem a steep decline in the
value of the country's shilling .
The local currency has lost 16 percent against the dollar
this year, battered by falling appetite for riskier currencies
in frontier markets like east Africa and a perception that the
country's monetary policymakers have fallen behind the curve.
Central Bank head Njuguna Ndung'u said commercial banks had
been given plenty of leeway in the amount of funds they could
hold in foreign currencies as a percentage of core capital, and
this might be reviewed.
"In Kenya it is set at 20 percent. This is what has given
commercial banks massive room to speculate and drive the market
beyond what the fundamentals are showing," Ndung'u told Reuters
in a statement.
Traders said the effectiveness of any move to cut the
percentage would depend on underlying dollar demand, adding that
it might spawn a parallel options market of non-deliverable
forwards.
"The central bank is still convinced that this (shilling
weakening) is driven by speculation. By restricting trading,
they want to cool off the volatility," said a trader with a
leading commercial bank.
"But if there is underlying dollar demand, it won't help
much."
The shilling closed at 93.40/60 against the dollar on
Monday, weaker than Friday's close of 92.80/90.
Ndung'u said inflation could not be blamed for the
volatility in the exchange rate.
"The daily volatility cannot be driven by the inflation
differential between Kenya and its trading partners. So this
must be speculation, but by who? The banks themselves," he said.
Ndung'u said the option of reviewing the amount banks are
allowed to hold in foreign exchange as a percentage of their
core capital fits in well with the regulator's analysis of
market behaviour and will therefore define the next course of
action.
"If the fire burns so wildly, you get the meat away from the
fire... Similarly we need to protect the market from itself,"
Ndung'u said.
Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst said the move was in
keeping with the tradition of policymakers the world over to
blame speculators when a currency weakens sharply.
"The issue at hand is the differential between inflation at
15.5 percent and the central bank rate of 6.25 percent.
Confidence in policymaking at the central bank is low," Satchu
said.
