NAIROBI Aug 8 Kenya will consider banks' allowed foreign exchange exposure as a percentage of core capital as it looks to stem a steep decline in the shilling against the dollar, its central bank governor said on Monday.

"In Kenya it is set at 20 percent, this is what the has given commercial banks massive room to speculate and drive the market beyond what the fundamentals are showing," Njuguna Ndung'u told Reuters in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)