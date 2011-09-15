NAIROBI, Sept 15 The Kenya shilling weakened by more than one percent against the dollar on Thursday as the market reacted to central bank's less-than-expected rise of its benchmark rate.

At 0612 GMT, the shilling was posted at 95.00/55 against the dollar -- a 1.06 percent depreciation in intraday trade -- weaker than Wednesday's close of 94.25/45.

In a rare emergency meeting, policymakers raised the key lending rate to 7.0 percent and unveiled a range of measures to curb soaring consumer prices, support the nation's battered currency and ease balance of payment pressure on the current account, with a view to winning back market confidence.

However, some analysts said the central bank had failed to act aggressively enough to support the local currency.

