BRIEF-Diamond Trust Bank Kenya reports FY group pre-tax profit 10.99 bln shillings
* FY ended Dec 2016 group total interest income 33.81 billion shillings versus 25.83 billion shillings year ago
NAIROBI, June 18 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 20-year Treasury bond rose to 13.357 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.981 percent at its last sale in May 2013, the central bank said.
The yield on a five-year bond on sale climbed to 11.934 percent from 10.870 percent at its last sale in April.
The bank said it received bids worth 23.90 billion shillings ($273.14 million) for the 30 billion shillings worth of bonds offered. It accepted bids worth 22.79 billion shillings.
The bank said that it would offer a further 8 billion shillings worth of the two bonds between June 20 and June 26. ($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)
LONDON, March 21 The United Kingdom wants to be China's leading Western partner as the Asian power regains its place as the world's biggest economy, a top official at Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scores of nations have lifted themselves out of poverty and illiteracy, but those signs of broad progress hide crippling inequality and suffering by millions of people left behind, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.