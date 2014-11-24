MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 24 Kenya plans to cross-list
its $2 billion Eurobond on the Nairobi bourse in a move that
will allow more Kenyans to have access to the bond, Deputy
President William Ruto told an investment conference on Monday.
"I'm happy now that the stock exchange in Kenya is prepared
to work with us as government to have dual-listing so that
Kenyans can have access to the bond," Ruto told a meeting of
African securities exchanges.
The bond was listed on the Irish Stock exchange in June, and
drew bids of $8.8 billion.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and James
Macharia)