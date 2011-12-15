(Adds details quotes) (Adds 91-day T-bill sale oversubscribed)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI Dec 15 Kenya said on Thursday that a $600 million foreign loan it is taking out for infrastructure projects instead of a planned eurobond will have a maturity of two years and either a floating or a fixed interest rate.

Interest rates in Kenya have risen steeply to nearly 20 percent from about 2 percent in January, making it costly for the government to borrow from the domestic market, especially to fund its ambitious infrastructure development plans which are core to its economic growth aims.

Traders lauded the short duration of the loan, which will be in multiple major global currencies, saying it would cushion east Africa's biggest economy from high interest rates and currency volatility.

The Ministry of Finance also said in a statement that it had invited commercial and investment banks to bid to arrange for the loan in dollars or any other major reserve currencies.

"It's a good move. Interest rates are far cheaper in the international market. You can't compare them with these local rates," Robert Gatobu, a fixed income trader at Bank of Africa, told Reuters.

"I think the main reason why they are issuing in terms of multiple currencies is to be able to balance the current account deficit," he said.

Kenya's central bank also sold 91-day treasury bills at 18.659 percent and snapped up nearly all bids on offer at a hugely oversubscribed auction on Thursday. Traders said the government was accepting higher bids to refinance its maturing papers. The yield stood at 17.126 percent last week.

"It appears as if Treasury decided to take a hit on the 91-day t-bill yield due to refinancing risk," said Alex Muiruri, a fixed income trader at Africa Alliance Securities.

MARKET VOLATILITY

The balance of trade deficit widened by 45 percent to 351.8 billion shillings ($4.03 billion) in the second quarter of 2011.

"Arising from volatility in the domestic markets and the resulting under-subscription of Treasury bills and bonds in the weekly auctions, only 14 billion shillings or about 12 percent has been raised so far," Joseph Kinyua permanent secretary in the finance ministry said.

The statement said that borrowing in foreign currency would ease pressure on the Kenyan shilling and domestic interest rates, while boosting international foreign exchange reserves.

The shilling has rebounded about 20 percent since hitting a record low of 107 on Oct. 11. The official usable foreign reserve stood at 3.77 billion shillings last week from 3.74 billion the previous week.

"It is very obvious that (the treasury) will not be able to raise the targeted amount of 119 billion shillings domestically and the cost of borrowing is up in the sky," James Chweya, a fixed income trader at Standard Chartered said.

"It's a way of migrating the risk and cost of borrowing which is going to bloat the deficit further," Chweya said.

But traders said that, while the foreign exchange borrowing offered a cushion, it also presented a risk because it left Kenya vulnerable to the monetary policies of the countries it was borrowing from.

"In case it is a floating rate, and one of the lenders is seeing rates rising, there is a refinancing risk there, so that is why they (treasury) are looking at a shorter period," said Chweya.

Traders said bills and government treasury bonds worth 42 billion shillings would be maturing in December, increasing money market liquidity, which was not expected to be reinvested immediately in government paper due to a high inflation rate.

They said this had forced the government to accept higher interest rates in Thursday's auction.

Kenya's inflation rate has risen most of this year -- to 20 percent in December -- dampening appetite for government paper at the longer end of the curve, leaving both the central bank and investors to focus on the short end.

Next week the bank will offer for sale 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. It will offer 364-day Treasury bills worth 7 billion shillings in December. ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)

