By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI Dec 15 Kenya said on Thursday
that a $600 million foreign loan it is taking out for
infrastructure projects instead of a planned eurobond will have
a maturity of two years and either a floating or a fixed
interest rate.
Interest rates in Kenya have risen steeply to nearly 20
percent from about 2 percent in January, making it costly for
the government to borrow from the domestic market, especially to
fund its ambitious infrastructure development plans which are
core to its economic growth aims.
Traders lauded the short duration of the loan, which will be
in multiple major global currencies, saying it would cushion
east Africa's biggest economy from high interest rates and
currency volatility.
The Ministry of Finance also said in a statement that it had
invited commercial and investment banks to bid to arrange for
the loan in dollars or any other major reserve currencies.
"It's a good move. Interest rates are far cheaper in the
international market. You can't compare them with these local
rates," Robert Gatobu, a fixed income trader at Bank of Africa,
told Reuters.
"I think the main reason why they are issuing in terms of
multiple currencies is to be able to balance the current account
deficit," he said.
Kenya's central bank also sold 91-day treasury bills
at 18.659 percent and snapped up nearly all bids on
offer at a hugely oversubscribed auction on Thursday. Traders
said the government was accepting higher bids to refinance its
maturing papers. The yield stood at 17.126 percent last week.
"It appears as if Treasury decided to take a hit on the
91-day t-bill yield due to refinancing risk," said Alex Muiruri,
a fixed income trader at Africa Alliance Securities.
MARKET VOLATILITY
The balance of trade deficit widened by 45 percent to 351.8
billion shillings ($4.03 billion) in the second quarter of 2011.
"Arising from volatility in the domestic markets and the
resulting under-subscription of Treasury bills and bonds in the
weekly auctions, only 14 billion shillings or about 12 percent
has been raised so far," Joseph Kinyua permanent secretary in
the finance ministry said.
The statement said that borrowing in foreign currency would
ease pressure on the Kenyan shilling and domestic
interest rates, while boosting international foreign exchange
reserves.
The shilling has rebounded about 20 percent
since hitting a record low of 107 on Oct. 11. The official
usable foreign reserve stood at 3.77 billion shillings last week
from 3.74 billion the previous week.
"It is very obvious that (the treasury) will not be able to
raise the targeted amount of 119 billion shillings domestically
and the cost of borrowing is up in the sky," James Chweya, a
fixed income trader at Standard Chartered said.
"It's a way of migrating the risk and cost of borrowing
which is going to bloat the deficit further," Chweya said.
But traders said that, while the foreign exchange borrowing
offered a cushion, it also presented a risk because it left
Kenya vulnerable to the monetary policies of the countries it
was borrowing from.
"In case it is a floating rate, and one of the lenders is
seeing rates rising, there is a refinancing risk there, so that
is why they (treasury) are looking at a shorter period," said
Chweya.
Traders said bills and government treasury bonds worth 42
billion shillings would be maturing in December, increasing
money market liquidity, which was not expected to be reinvested
immediately in government paper due to a high inflation rate.
They said this had forced the government to accept higher
interest rates in Thursday's auction.
Kenya's inflation rate has risen most of this year -- to 20
percent in December -- dampening appetite for government paper
at the longer end of the curve, leaving both the central bank
and investors to focus on the short end.
Next week the bank will offer for sale 91-day Treasury bills
worth 4 billion shillings and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3
billion shillings. It will offer 364-day Treasury bills worth 7
billion shillings in December.
($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)