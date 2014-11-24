* Kenya issued $2 bln Eurobond on Irish exchange in June

* Plans to reopen it to raise $750 mln

* Deputy President says open to dual listing in Nairobi (Adds interest rates, inflation outlook)

DIANI, Kenya, Nov 24 Kenya could cross-list its $2 billion Eurobond on the Nairobi bourse, Deputy President William Ruto said on Monday, telling investors that the yield on Kenyan debt is likely to fall as inflation eases.

The east African nation, which offered its maiden sovereign bond in June, said last week that it plans to expand the Irish stock exchange-listed issue by borrowing another $750 million, to help finance infrastructure projects.

Ruto told a meeting of African securities exchanges at the coastal resort of Diani on Monday that the government would be willing to opt for a cross-listing if the market was ready for lower yields.

"I'm happy now that the stock exchange in Kenya is prepared to work with us as government to have a dual listing so that Kenyans can have access to the bond," he said.

However, listing the bond locally would depend on the market accepting lower interest rates than those offered by outstanding Treasury bonds, which are now yielding more than 10 percent.

"We are open as long as the market is prepared to appreciate that the rates of 10-11 percent are not tenable. We need to come down to rates of 5-6 thereabouts," Ruto said.

The Eurobond, which drew bids of $8.8 billion in June, had an average yield of close to 6 percent.

Ruto said the issue's success at that yield had effectively shown the local market that double-digit interest rates on risk-free government bonds were unsustainable.

"People must see the reality. That kind of business is not here any more," he said.

One Nairobi-based fixed-income trader said the plan to offer the Eurobond locally may not take off since local banks do not have reliable long-term dollar deposits.

Pointing to another problem for local banks wishing to trade the bond, he said: "They hardly employ sophisticated risk models."

Ruto said the expected drop in yields would also be driven by a fall in the rate of inflation, which he forecast would drop to 5 percent by the end of this month, from 6.4 percent in October, on the back of lower fuel and electricity costs. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Susan Fenton)