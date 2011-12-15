NAIROBI Dec 15 Kenya said on Thursday a $600 million foreign loan approved by cabinet for infrastructure in place of a planned eurobond will have a maturity of two years and will either have a floating or a fixed interest rate.

The Ministry of Finance also said in a statement it had invited commercial and investment banks to bid to arrange for the loan in dollars or any other major reserve currencies from internation markets.

It added that due to volatility in domestic markets and undersubscription in Treasury bond and bill sales, the government had so far managed to raise only 14 billion shillings, or 12 percent out of 119.5 billion shillings it plans to borrow from domestic markets in the 2011/12 (July-June) fiscal year. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)