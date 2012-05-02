LONDON May 2 For the average Kenyan, buying
government debt could soon be as simple as paying for groceries
at the supermarket: that is, with the tap of a few buttons on
their mobile phone.
This is the premise behind a project about to be launched by
the World Bank and Kenyan regulators that aims to capitalise on
the success of M-Pesa, the east African country's hugely popular
mobile money transfer service.
Under the scheme, which is at the beginning of the pilot
phase, anyone with a mobile phone will be able to buy Treasury
bills, and eventually bonds, offered by the central bank.
Would-be investors only need a cell phone line and a
subscription to a mobile money service, which will enable
telecoms operators to open an electronic account with the
Central Bank of Kenya on their behalf.
The CDS accounts, as they are known, are a requirement for
anyone wishing to take part in debt auctions.
"Today, any Kenyan can pay their electricity bill with the
phone," said Yira Mascaro, who leads the World Bank's financial
and private sector development group in Nairobi that is behind
the initiative.
"So instead of paying your electricity bill you will pay for
the bonds you would have bought and then a small fee would be
charged to the mobile money account, much like you do for any
transfer."
Low banking penetration in sub-Saharan Africa, where the
World Bank estimates only 24 percent of adults have an account
with a formal financial institution, has spawned innovations
aimed at improving access to financial services and Kenya has
been at the forefront.
Around 7 in 10 Kenyan adults use mobile money transfer
services not only to send and receive cash but to pay utility
bills or school fees or make hotel bookings. This compares with
about 16 percent in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.
ENCOURAGEMENT
The new scheme, known as Treasury Mobile Direct, has two
main aims, Mascaro told Reuters: to encourage Kenyans to save
and to increase retail participation in the bond market,
currently less than three percent.
The World Bank is working with others, including the Central
Bank of Kenya, the Central Depository & Settlement Corporation
(CDSC), commercial banks and all mobile phone operators, and
hopes to launch the scheme in the next six months, she said in a
phone interview.
The service will initially be offered to bank account
holders but a second phase will target the unbanked.
While other countries have tried to offer government debt to
retail investors via the internet, the mobile phone system would
be the first of its kind, Mascaro said, adding: "In Kenya, the
mobile was just too obvious."
Mobile penetration in east Africa's largest economy reached
71.3 percent in the last quarter of 2011, according to the
Communications Commission of Kenya.
Customers deposited 177 billion Kenyan shillings ($2.13
billion) with mobile money transfer services, a 55 percent jump
from the same period in 2010, the regulator said in its latest
quarterly report. There were nearly 19 million subscriptions to
such services, up 42 percent from the previous year.
Safaricom's M-Pesa, launched in 2007, is the dominant player
with more than 14.8 million customers, accounting for more than
three quarters of all mobile money subscriptions. Rivals include
Airtel Money, Essar Telecom's yuCash, Telkom Kenya's Orange
Money and Tangaza, which operates across all networks.
Treasury Mobile Direct will initially offer short-term paper
but could introduce bonds in the future, as well as the option
of trading the instruments, said Rose Mambo, chief executive of
the CDSC, which will provide clearance services.
"Initially, it's to buy and keep until redemption," she
said. "There's the option to rediscount it at the central bank
if you need your money back before the redemption date.
"In a second phase of the project you can then facilitate
trading among the holders of the bills so that they can buy and
sell among themselves. If it's successful there's no reason why
it can't be expanded to other securities."
($1 = 83.3 Kenyan shillings)
