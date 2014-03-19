Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
NAIROBI, March 19 The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills edged lower to 9.924 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.045 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.
The yield on the one year bills also fell to 10.379 percent from 10.414 percent previously.
The central bank said investors offered 3.7 billion shillings ($42.73 million) for 3 billion shillings worth of 182-day paper for sale. The one year securities received bids worth 2.7 billion shillings, slightly short of the 3 billion shillings on offer.
The bank accepted a total 6.34 billion shillings across the two maturities. ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.