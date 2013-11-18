NAIROBI Nov 18 DEG, a subsidiary of German
development bank KfW, has bought an unspecified amount
of shares worth $10 million in Chase Bank, one of Kenya's
fastest-growing lenders, the Kenyan bank said.
Kenyan banks have caught the eye of foreign investors
attracted by fast-growing east African economies. Many of the
banks have also began ambitious expansion plans within the
region.
Officials expect the Kenyan economy to expand by 6 percent
this year, up from 4.6 percent in 2012.
Chase, which focuses on lending to small and medium-sized
enterprises, will use the additional equity to fund expansion,
including new outlets around the country, it said in a statement
seen by Reuters on Monday.
Other investors in Chase include Paris-based investment firm
Amethis Finance and Zurich-based responsAbility Participations
AG, Chase said.
Chase has posted compounded annual balance sheet growth of
above 50 percent in the past six years, it said, putting it
among the fastest-growing banks in the industry. It has assets
of 62 billion shillings ($717.18 million).
($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)