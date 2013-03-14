NAIROBI, March 14 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 39.9 percent jump in pretax profit for 2012 to 6.03 billion Kenyan shillings ($70.7 million), driven by a rise in interest income.

Robust economic activity in east Africa's biggest economy has helped its banks to boost lending and earnings despite high interest rates.

Diamond Trust, a mid-tier bank that also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said that total interest income increased by 65 percent to 16.58 billion shillings, boosted by a 54 percent growth in its loan book to 13.78 billion shillings.

It joins rivals including Equity Bank Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Kenya Commercial Bank in reporting double-digit earnings growth for the period.

The bank said that earnings per share climbed to 17.44 shillings from 13.15 shillings in the previous period, while the dividend rose to 1.90 shillings per share from 1.70 shillings.

Shares in Diamond Trust Bank were unchanged at 150 shillings at 0915 GMT. The stock has added 30 percent this year, outperforming the all-share index's 24 percent gain. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Goodman)