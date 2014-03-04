NAIROBI, March 4 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank
Group on Tuesday reported a 20 percent jump in 2013
pretax profit to 7.24 billion shillings ($83.80 million) helped
by strong growth in its loan book.
The mid-tier bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda
and Burundi, said loans climbed 26 percent to 110.95 billion
shillings while net interest income increased by more than a
fifth to 11 billion shillings.
Kenyan banks including the largest lender by depositors,
Equity Bank, and the biggest by assets, KCB
posted double-digit earnings growth last year, though rising bad
debts have curbed pretax profit.
Diamond Trust said gross non-performing loans increased to
1.33 billion shillings from 1.04 billion a year earlier.
Shares in the bank were unmoved at 235 shillings per share
an hour into the morning session.
The bank said earnings per share rose to 21.61 shillings
from 17.44, and recommended a dividend of 2.10 shillings a
share, up from 1.90 in 2012.
($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Richard Lough and
Jason Neely)