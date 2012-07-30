NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank
posted a 39 percent increase in pretax profit for the
first half of this year, driven largely by a rise in net
interest income, it said on Monday.
Lenders in east Africa's largest economy have been posting
strong profits for the period despite facing a tough environment
due to high interest rates, which crimped growth in loan books
and increased non-performing loans.
Policymakers adopted a tightening monetary stance in the
final quarter of last year, firmly supporting the local currency
at the expense of borrowers and potentially the quality of
banks' loan books.
Pretax profit rose to 2.86 billion shillings ($33.91
million). Diamond said its net interest income for the period
rose 47 percent to 4.3 billion shillings. It also increased its
income from foreign exchange trading.
The bank, which focuses on services to small and
medium-sized firms, also offers retail banking services in
Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
It is in the middle of a 1.8 billion shillings cash call to
fund expansion of its branch network to 90 outlets from the
present 78 branches.
Its larger rivals, KCB, and Equity,
expect to increase earnings in the second half of the year as
lending picks up due to falling interest rates, their chief
executives said last week.
($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by James Macharia and
Keiron Henderson)