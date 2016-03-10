NAIROBI, March 10 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Group's said pretax profit rise 12 percent in 2015 to 9.57 billion shillings ($94.33 million), lifted by growth in interest income.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said on Thursday loans rose to 177.54 billion shillings from 137.65 billion shillings, while net interest income shot up 19 percent to 15.19 billion shillings.

Total assets increased to 271.61 billion shillings from 211.54 billion shillings, while customer deposits jumped to 194.05 billion shillings from 160.96 billion shillings.

Diamond Bank said earnings per share rose to 24.42 shillings from 21.92 shillings, and recommended a dividend of 2.50 shillings a share, up from 2.40 shillings in 2014.

($1 = 101.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)