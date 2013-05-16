NAIROBI May 16 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank
posted a 28 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter
profit, helped by growth in net interest income.
Pretax profit for the three months to March 31 rose to 1.73
billion shillings ($20.6 million) after the bank's net interest
income climbed 22 percent to 2.48 billion shillings.
Kenyan banks expect an improvement on last year's results in
2013 after a peaceful election in March boosted business
confidence in east Africa's biggest economy.
Diamond Trust Bank's first-quarter earnings per share
increased to 5.22 shillings, against 4.39 shillings in the same
period last year.
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Goodman)