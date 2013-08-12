NAIROBI Aug 12 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank
increased first-half pretax profit by 22.3 percent year
on year, helped by growth in net interest income, the lender
said on Monday.
Banks in east Africa's biggest economy have reported higher
earnings so far in 2013, buoyed by higher lending on the back of
robust economic growth.
Pretax profit for the first six months of the year rose to
3.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($40.11 million) from 2.86 billion
shillings last year.
Diamond Trust Bank said that net interest income for the
period rose 17.2 percent to 5.08 billion shillings. Earnings per
share climbed to 12.12 shillings from 9.26 shillings in the same
period last year.
The bank, which focuses on services to small and
medium-sized businesses, also offers retail banking services in
Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia and
David Goodman)