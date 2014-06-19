NAIROBI, June 19 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank
has set the price for a right issue that aims to raise
3.63 billion shillings ($41.49 million) at 165.00 shillings a
share, the bank said.
The bank has said the money raised from the sale of 22
million additional shares will be used to expand its branch
network and to support lending.
It said the rights issue price represented a 32 percent
discount to the closing price of 244 shillings a share on
Wednesday on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
The offer will open on June 30 and close on July 25, the
bank, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi, said.
The bank's shares closed at 249 shillings on Thursday.
($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)