ISIOLO, Kenya Oct 22 Fighting between
pastoralists over grazing land in drought-ravaged northern Kenya
killed five people on Saturday, officials said, the latest in a
string of deadly clashes this year.
Cattle rustling and clashes over grazing land and water are
relatively common among pastoralist communities in the dry
patches of east Africa and often escalate into revenge attacks.
Witnesses said several grass-thatched houses were burned in
fighting between the Borana and Somali ethnic communities
against the Turkana on the outskirts of the northern town of
Isiolo.
The fighting has forced hundreds of families to flee the
villages and grazing areas around Isiolo, home to four military
camps Kenya is using in its cross-border military operations
against Somalia.
Police commander Augustine Nthumbi said five people were
killed in fighting on Saturday, and seven people were killed the
previous day in similar ethnic clashes in the neighbouring
Samburu district. Last week another seven people were killed in
Marrum village, 25 km (15 miles) away from Isiolo.
"We have deployed a strong team of security officers to the
affected areas ... and we hope to contain the situation but we
expect the local leaders to help us too," Nthumbi said.
The clashes have disrupted the flow of goods from Kenya's
capital city Nairobi to southern Ethiopia.
Fighting over cattle, land and water in arid northern Kenya
has increased dramatically in recent months and aid agencies
predict the situation is likely to worsen as the drought
persists.
