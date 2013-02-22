UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Feb 22 Kenya's leading brewer East African Breweries said on Friday its chief executive Devlin Hainsworth, who only took up the job last year, would leave at the end of March.
The group, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo, named Charles Ireland to replace Hainsworth starting from the beginning of April, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources