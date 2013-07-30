NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya's East African Breweries expects its net profit to drop by more than a quarter in the year ended June from the previous year, due to higher financing costs, it said on Tuesday.

EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc, EABL said its net finance costs soared, mainly due to a loan of 19.5 billion shillings ($223.50 million), taken out in November 2011 for the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Kenya Breweries Ltd. ($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Anthony Barker)