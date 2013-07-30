UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya's East African Breweries expects its net profit to drop by more than a quarter in the year ended June from the previous year, due to higher financing costs, it said on Tuesday.
EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc, EABL said its net finance costs soared, mainly due to a loan of 19.5 billion shillings ($223.50 million), taken out in November 2011 for the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Kenya Breweries Ltd. ($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources