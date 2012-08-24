BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
NAIROBI Aug 24 East African Breweries posted a 24 percent growth in pretax profit for its full year ended June to 15.25 billion shillings ($181.87 million), thanks to growth across its products and markets, it said on Friday.
The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo , said revenue grew 24 percent to 55.5 billion shillings.
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
OSLO, Feb 16 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, expects Britain's vote to leave the European Union to hit demand from some British customers, its CEO said on Thursday.