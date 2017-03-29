NAIROBI, March 29 Kenya's East African Breweries
(EABL) got a 141 percent subscription rate for its
five-year corporate bond, the company said on Wednesday.
The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo
, said investors offered 8.45 billion shillings ($82
million), well above the 6 billion shillings it sought.
"These funds will be used to restructure our balance sheet
which entails the repayment of short term loans, replacing them
with the medium term debt," Gyorgy Geiszl, the group's chief
financial officer, told Reuters.
The bond is the second tranche of an issue that was first
offered to the market in 2015.
Geiszl said the restructuring of the balance sheet would
also help the group comply with the market regulator's current
asset ratio rules. The bond has a fixed annual rate of 14.17
percent, well above the current rate on the Kenyan 364-day
Treasury bill of 10.914 percent.
Geiszl said there were no immediate plans to raise more
debt, but the firm would review the situation if the need arose.
"We see numerous growth opportunities in the countries that
we operate in. If any of those materializes beyond our
business-as-usual level of investment, we will reach out to the
markets for funding," he said.
EABL also operates in neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania.
($1 = 103.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)