NAIROBI Aug 7 East African Breweries Limited's full-year pretax profit fell 6 percent to 10.41 billion shillings ($118.56 million), the company said on Thursday.

Tracey Barnes, EABL's finance director, said operating profit for the period to the end of June fell 2 percent to 14.67 billion shillings, mainly due to a one-off item of 1.2 billion shillings spent on restructuring and job cuts at the company.

