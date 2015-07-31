NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya's East African Breweries posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 14.15 billion shillings ($138.52 million) in the year ended June from a restated 10.39 billion shillings a year before.

The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo , attributed the gains to higher revenue, which rose to 64.42 billion shillings from 60.75 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)