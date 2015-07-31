UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya's East African Breweries posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 14.15 billion shillings ($138.52 million) in the year ended June from a restated 10.39 billion shillings a year before.
The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo , attributed the gains to higher revenue, which rose to 64.42 billion shillings from 60.75 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.