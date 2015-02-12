NAIROBI Feb 12 East African Breweries Limited first-half pretax profit rose 12 percent to 6.803 billion shillings ($74.35 million) compared with a year ago, the brewer said on Thursday.

The firm, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo said revenue in the six months to the end of December was up 9 percent 34.77 billion shillings versus 31.86 billion shillings.

The brewer will release details of its results at an investors briefing due on Friday.

($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)