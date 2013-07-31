NAIROBI, July 31 Shares in Kenya's East African Breweries tumbled as much as 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the beer and spirits maker warned that its net profit would drop by more than a quarter in the year to June.

By 0645 GMT, the shares had recovered some ground to trade down 4 percent at 335 Kenyan shillings ($3.83). The shares closed at 349 shillings on Tuesday.

($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Edmund Blair)