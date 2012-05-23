NAIROBI May 23 Ecobank Kenya has received a $25
million capital injection from its parent company to help it
expand and address the rising cost of financing locally due to
high interest rates in the east Africa nation, the bank's
Managing Director said on Wednesday.
The bank, which entered the Kenyan market by acquiring
mortgage lender East Africa Building Society (EABS), is a unit
of Togo-based Ecobank Transnational, which has
operations in 32 African countries.
"We are extremely delighted to receive these funds which
will undoubtedly help our bank continue with our expansion,
business growth and address challenges associated with rising
cost of funds," said Tony Okpanachi, Ecobank's managing
director.
The Central Bank of Kenya raised its key lending rate by 11
percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of last
year to prop up the shilling and fight high inflation, creating
worries that the demand for loans would fall and defaults rise.
Ecobank Kenya said its total asset stood at 27.2 billion
shillings at Dec 31, while its net profit jumped 62 percent to
202 million, helped by 18 percent growth in its loan book to
11.3 billion shillings.
It has 24 outlets in Kenya, after opening four branches in
2011, and they plan to open between five and ten more this year.
