* Government to cut domestic borrowing after Eurobond
* Cutting local borrowing seen lowering rates
* Eurobond gives firms benchmark for foreign borrowing
NAIROBI, June 25 Kenya plans to tap
international markets again in the new financial year and may
opt for an Islamic bond after its debut $2 billion Eurobond was
heavily oversubscribed, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
President Uhuru Kenyatta told the same news conference that
funds raised via last week's Eurobond would cut the government's
local borrowing requirement, which would in turn help reduce
interest rates.
The Eurobond, split into a $500 million five-year tranche
and a $1.5 billion 10-year tranche, drew bids of $8.8 billion.
The president and finance minister described the sale as a vote
of confidence in Kenya's economy and said it showed there was
international appetite for Kenyan debt.
"In the next financial year, we have programmed some amount
we would like to borrow externally through the capital markets,"
finance minister Henry Rotich said. Kenya's new financial year
begins on July 1.
"But we are going to diversify, we may look at other (types
of instruments) that is like sukuk bond, diaspora bonds or other
denominations. So we are still engaging on what other financial
products are out there," he added.
Rotich and the president both said the Eurobond would
provide a benchmark for Kenyan firms seeking to access funds on
international markets, while also helping the government cut the
amount it needs to raise on local markets to fund the budget.
"By accessing these external funds, we will reduce
government borrowing from the domestic markets, thereby helping
drive down interest rates which should boost investment, spur
economic growth, provide more employment opportunities to our
people," said Kenyatta.
LOWERING COMMERCIAL LENDING RATES
He said the government would revise down its domestic
borrowing plans for the year starting on July 1, but did not
give figures. Rotich said it was not yet possible to say by how
much the target would be lowered.
The budget for 2014/15 announced in June anticipated a
budget deficit of about 7.4 percent of gross domestic product
and local borrowing of 190.8 billion shillings ($2.18 billion),
or 4.1 percent of GDP.
External financing was seen at 149.6 billion shillings
($1.71 billion), or 3.2 percent of GDP.
Rotich said a new reference rate for banks, called the Kenya
Banks Reference Rate, would be set by the central bank and would
lead to a reduction in commercial lending rates. The central
bank has said the rate would be set for the first time July 8.
All lenders would be required to use that as a base rate, in
a departure from the current system where banks set their own
base rate, before adding a premium based on credit profiles.
"Banks will have that latitude to vary (the premium)
depending on the creditworthiness of any customer so that does
not force them to price all customers the same," Rotich said.
The new rate would be calculated by looking at the average
of the central bank's main lending rate and the average yield on
the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills every six months.
($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings)
